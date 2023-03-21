Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF stock opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

