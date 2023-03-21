Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 222,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 183,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,441. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

