Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $368,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,200. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.14 and its 200-day moving average is $246.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

