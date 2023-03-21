Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. 35,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

