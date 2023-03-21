Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.75. 340,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,487. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

