Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,035. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

