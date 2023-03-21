Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,116. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.