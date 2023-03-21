Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,362. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

