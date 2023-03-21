Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $7.13. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 138,406 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 539,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.