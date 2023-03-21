Bull Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.1% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $307.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,509,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,188,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

