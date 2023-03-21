Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,109 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Brunswick worth $55,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.55. 98,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

