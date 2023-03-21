Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 4,000 Shares

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,800.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of C$13.80 and a one year high of C$23.94. The company has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

