Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $78.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,911,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

