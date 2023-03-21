Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Up 1.8 %

FLS stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.