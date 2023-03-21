Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT at $6.00

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

