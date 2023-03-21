Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $720.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $674.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $643.71 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

