Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Range Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.23 on Tuesday, reaching $634.48. 663,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,907. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $646.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.