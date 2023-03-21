British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.696 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.