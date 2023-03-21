British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.696 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

