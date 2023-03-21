BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 3.8%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 1,026,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,108,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
BRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
