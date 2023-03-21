BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 3.8%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 1,026,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,108,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

BRF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 27,582.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BRF by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

See Also

