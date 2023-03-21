Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 248,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.