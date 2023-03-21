Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $29.11

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $30.62. Bread Financial shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 61,247 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bread Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,669,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after buying an additional 312,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

