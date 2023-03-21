Braskem (BAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braskem Stock Down 2.9 %

BAK stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 15.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

