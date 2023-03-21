BP (LON:BP) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 605 ($7.43) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 660 ($8.11). Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 650 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BP from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 639.86 ($7.86).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 1.5 %

BP traded up GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 487 ($5.98). 33,518,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 517.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 484.87. The stock has a market cap of £87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,427.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

BP Company Profile

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 67 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($449.24). In the last three months, insiders have bought 213 shares of company stock worth $111,820. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.