Bondly (BONDLY) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $6.15 million and $110,455.41 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

