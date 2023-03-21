Blur Price Reaches $0.55 (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Blur has a total market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $107.00 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00358123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.00 or 0.26019184 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 414,760,586.37747335 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.56727049 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $90,351,049.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

