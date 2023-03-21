BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,275.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00470788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00130109 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00031278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00041307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

