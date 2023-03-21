BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRSA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 184.50 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 124,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,163. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.85. The company has a market capitalization of £148.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,238.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

