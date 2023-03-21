BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance
LON:BRSA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 184.50 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 124,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,163. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.85. The company has a market capitalization of £148.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,238.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
