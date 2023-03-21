Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,630.12

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitpanda Ecosystem Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token has a total market capitalization of $117.95 million and $1,630.12 worth of Bitpanda Ecosystem Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitpanda Ecosystem Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token Token Profile

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2019. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s total supply is 794,756,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,479,082 tokens. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s official Twitter account is @bitpanda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitpanda Ecosystem Token is https://reddit.com/r/bitpanda. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s official message board is blog.bitpanda.com/en/tag/best. The official website for Bitpanda Ecosystem Token is www.bitpanda.com/en/best.

According to CryptoCompare, “BEST is the Bitpanda coin that offers users a wide range of benefits and perks within the Bitpanda ecosystem. It provides the growing community of around 1 million Bitpanda users with a wide range of rewards and benefits. It is issued by Bitpanda. By investing in BEST, the user will enjoy a reduction of up to 25% on Bitpanda trading fees, gain priority access to the Bitpanda Launchpad, which will be available later, and benefit from a wide range of upcoming features and rewards.

It will play a vital role in Bitpanda’s global expansion and in making its vision of changing the rules of investing a reality. BEST is the fuel of the Bitpanda ecosystem, which means that the Bitpanda platform, the Bitpanda Global Exchange and future products like the Bitpanda Launchpad will make heavy use of incorporating it and offering users, who hold it, exclusive rewards and perks.”

Buying and Selling Bitpanda Ecosystem Token

