Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $544.17 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,160.14 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $544.17 billion and $36.54 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00468381 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00131101 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00031114 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,323,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
