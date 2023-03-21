BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

About BioNTech

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.33. 80,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.