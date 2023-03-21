Biconomy Trading 11% Higher This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Biconomy has a market cap of $205.30 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

