Beth C. Seidenberg Purchases 74,045 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 74,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 273,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,511. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 277,432 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,179 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

