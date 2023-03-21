Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.14) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

LON YOU traded up GBX 30 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 920 ($11.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6,571.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 954.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 953.56. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,400 ($17.19).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

