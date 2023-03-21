Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €365.00 Price Target

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €365.00 ($392.47) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €355.00 ($381.72) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($344.09) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €321.00 ($345.16) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €375.00 ($403.23) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

FRA MUV2 traded up €11.70 ($12.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €311.50 ($334.95). The company had a trading volume of 520,484 shares. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($213.92). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €324.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €293.77.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

