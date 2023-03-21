Belrium Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Belrium has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00009500 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $118.24 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

