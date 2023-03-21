Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.11. 211,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.