Barclays Cuts Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target to $11.00

Valhi (NYSE:VHIGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VHI opened at $17.41 on Friday. Valhi has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Valhi by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Valhi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valhi by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

