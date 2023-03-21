Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Up to $50.97

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $53.70. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 199,929 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

