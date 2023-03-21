Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.16. 320,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,329. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

