Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFR stock remained flat at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.