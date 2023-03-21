Ballew Advisors Inc Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,491. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $107.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

