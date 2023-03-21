Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,891 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

