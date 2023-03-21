Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 2,980 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.79. 858,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,165. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $122.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

