B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 2,021,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,942,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.