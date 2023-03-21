B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its stake in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,667 shares during the period. INNOVATE makes up 1.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in INNOVATE were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in INNOVATE by 69.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in INNOVATE during the 4th quarter worth $10,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VATE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 72,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,690. INNOVATE Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

