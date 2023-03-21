Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 38000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avivagen Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.