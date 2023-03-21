AVINOC Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $83.91 million and approximately $221,793.46 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00364407 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.88 or 0.26486380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010345 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

