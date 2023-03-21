Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Angus Barker Purchases 740,106 Shares

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Angus Barker acquired 740,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$196,868.20 ($132,126.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 7.76.
