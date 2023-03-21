Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Up 0.4%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €84.40 ($90.75) and last traded at €81.70 ($87.85). 190,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.34 ($87.46).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is €93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

