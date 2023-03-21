Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $489.37. 207,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,894. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.